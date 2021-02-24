Advertisement

Unseasonably warm weather continues

Warm sunshine will mean a warm Wednesday after a chilly start.
Warm sunshine will mean a warm Wednesday after a chilly start.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Only subtle changes are sprinkled into our forecast today from yesterday’s forecast. The primary change is a small chance for a couple of stray showers on Wednesday evening. Most of us will remain dry, but those stray showers are possible.

This evening will be clear. We will cool to the low-to-mid 40s through midnight. A clear sky will prevail through morning. The low temperature by sunrise will be near a chilly 38 degrees. Wednesday starts sunny and cold enough for jackets on the way out the door. We will warm quickly and break 70 degrees by noon. The high temperature will be near 77 degrees. Clouds will begin increasing late in the afternoon. A stray shower or two are possible through the evening, but most of us will more likely stay dry.

Our next weather maker arrives Thursday night and will bring rain through much of Friday. Thursday will be dry during the day. The rain will increase after 8-9 PM and fall through 2-3 PM Friday.  Friday’s morning drive may be a bit slippery and slow. The afternoon drive looks better.

Showers are possible over the weekend, but they will be scarce. More rain is in the forecast on both Monday and Tuesday. Right now, severe weather appears unlikely. However, if that changes, we will let you know.

