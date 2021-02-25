Advertisement

20,000 masks to be given away in Marion this Saturday

By Tom Williams
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s hard to believe that we’ve had to wear a mask for nearly a year. Many masks have become worn and need to be replaced. There’s a free way to get new masks this weekend in Lauderdale County.

“They are all used and have been washed so many times. It’s about time to get more masks out to the public,” Lauderdale County Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said.

The Marion Police Department and Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency have teamed up to make sure you are up-to-date.

“At first, you couldn’t get masks, but now they’re being sold. This is a way to keep you from spending your money,” Marion Police Chief Randall Davis said.

There are 20,000 masks available to the public for free. The giveaway will happen at the Hamasa Shriners building in Marion on Dale Drive. Cars should line up before 9:00 a.m.

“The sooner we can get down to zero cases, the sooner we can get back into a normal life. Hopefully with these masks and the vaccines we can reach a number of zero,” Barrett said.

Chief Davis said this is all about making sure the community has what it needs and at no cost.

“Of course this is done in the town of Marion, but we are inviting people from Meridian and all of Lauderdale County. Anyone that needs help,” Davis said.

