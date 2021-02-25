44,000 pounds of sweet potatoes donated to the Wesley House

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A state-wide organization called Extra Table is making a large donation of sweet potatoes to the Wesley House. The potatoes, which were grown at a farm in Mississippi, will go to over 20 food pantries and churches across East Mississippi.

“We’re honored to be able to distribute through our area, of course, we’ve got all the area agencies that we do and we’ve got a number of area-churches,” said Reverend David Schultz, the executive director of the Wesley House. “And I’m kind of excited about the fact that those area-churches, a lot of the rural churches are able to distribute that which we would not ordinarily be able to do.”

Extra Table sent 44,000 pounds of sweet potatoes to the Wesley House.

“So it’s a truckload. There’s about a thousand per palate, per box. And we’re able to distribute them by the box,” Rev. Schultz said.

Officials with the Wesley House say this donation will go a long way in helping those with food insecurities across our area. The Wesley House is also thankful for the local agencies that will help distribute the food.

“We’re proud to work together with them, as well as a number of the churches as I said that we’re able to, through them, reach out in areas that most of our area-agencies would not be able to necessarily reach out too,” Rev. Schultz said.

Extra Table had also donated 7,000 pounds of uncooked chicken tenders to local agencies in January.

