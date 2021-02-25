Advertisement

44,000 pounds of sweet potatoes donated to the Wesley House

Unloading truck of 44,000 lbs of sweet potatoes
Unloading truck of 44,000 lbs of sweet potatoes(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A state-wide organization called Extra Table is making a large donation of sweet potatoes to the Wesley House. The potatoes, which were grown at a farm in Mississippi, will go to over 20 food pantries and churches across East Mississippi.

“We’re honored to be able to distribute through our area, of course, we’ve got all the area agencies that we do and we’ve got a number of area-churches,” said Reverend David Schultz, the executive director of the Wesley House. “And I’m kind of excited about the fact that those area-churches, a lot of the rural churches are able to distribute that which we would not ordinarily be able to do.”

Extra Table sent 44,000 pounds of sweet potatoes to the Wesley House.

“So it’s a truckload. There’s about a thousand per palate, per box. And we’re able to distribute them by the box,” Rev. Schultz said.

Officials with the Wesley House say this donation will go a long way in helping those with food insecurities across our area. The Wesley House is also thankful for the local agencies that will help distribute the food.

“We’re proud to work together with them, as well as a number of the churches as I said that we’re able to, through them, reach out in areas that most of our area-agencies would not be able to necessarily reach out too,” Rev. Schultz said.

Extra Table had also donated 7,000 pounds of uncooked chicken tenders to local agencies in January.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power poles were down Wednesday on Highway 39, causing lanes to be closed between 33rd Street...
Downed power lines closed portion of Highway 39 Wednesday
Some Phoenix homeowners found a duffel bag full of guns while digging a hole for a small tree...
Homeowners dig up duffel bag full of guns in backyard
Moss Point Mayor Mario King has officially resigned as mayor following an appearance in federal...
Moss Point mayor, wife plead guilty to fraud
3400 block of 20th Street. - Meridian, Miss.
Police investigate shootings, business owner speaks out
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat

Latest News

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency issued a second update Thursday for the impact from...
MEMA issues updated winter storm damage reports
Gray Television, Grand Ole Opry and Circle TV are partnering with Feeding America for a...
Opry live stream to raise money to support people suffering from storms, pandemic
Feeding America
WTOK offers viewers a chance to help feed the hungry
The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there were 758 new confirmed cases added...
COVID-19 in Alabama: 758 new confirmed cases