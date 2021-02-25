Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Ga. teenage girl

The Atlanta Police Department is looking for Jeily Castellanos, 16.
The Atlanta Police Department is looking for Jeily Castellanos, 16.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Gray News) - Police in Georgia have issued a Levi’s Call, their version of an Amber Alert, for a missing teenage girl.

The Atlanta Police Department is looking for Jeily Castellanos, 16.

She is believed to be with Melvin Castellanos, 39, who is described as a Hispanic male standing 5′01″ and weighing 150 pounds.

She is believed to be with Melvin Castellanos, 39.
She is believed to be with Melvin Castellanos, 39.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

The two may be travelling in a black 2001 Ford Explorer with North Carolina license plate HMV 7986.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department at 404-291-9613.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power poles were down Wednesday on Highway 39, causing lanes to be closed between 33rd Street...
Downed power lines closed portion of Highway 39 Wednesday
Some Phoenix homeowners found a duffel bag full of guns while digging a hole for a small tree...
Homeowners dig up duffel bag full of guns in backyard
Moss Point Mayor Mario King has officially resigned as mayor following an appearance in federal...
Moss Point mayor, wife plead guilty to fraud
3400 block of 20th Street. - Meridian, Miss.
Police investigate shootings, business owner speaks out
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat

Latest News

Country artists Chris Janson, Travis Tritt and Hailey Whitters will perform during the live...
Host Bobby Bones talks Opry fundraiser for people suffering from storms, pandemic
Former President Trump is scheduled to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Conservative gathering to feature Trump’s false fraud claims
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she can't wait for Trump's speech at CPAC.
Rep. Green looks forward to Trump CPAC speech
Unloading truck of 44,000 lbs of sweet potatoes
44,000 pounds of sweet potatoes donated to the Wesley House