Amy Wilson

Amy Wilson
By Letisha Young
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Graveside services for Amy Wilson, 54, of the Pleasant Hill Community will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Derrick Clark officiating. Visitation will be at the cemetery thirty minutes prior to the service.

Amy passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian, Mississippi. She was born February 16, 1967, in Butler, Alabama.

She is survived by her husband, Walter Wilson of Gilbertown; daughter, Brittney Stacey (Tyler) of Demopolis; son, Jacob Wilson (Rebecca) of Demopolis; grandchildren, Caleb and Clara Stacey; mother, Louise Mazingo of Gilbertown; sisters, Dinky Wallace (Dale) of Gilbertown; and Mary Chapman (Tony) of Gilbertown; and host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Wayman Mazingo.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

