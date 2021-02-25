City of Meridian Arrest Report February 25, 2021
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|NAME
|BIRTH YEAR
|ADDRESS
|CHARGE
|RODRICK RANKIN
|1975
|224 MLK DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|EMELLE PICKETT
|1969
|3000 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|SHAIKEVIA B RUSH
|1993
|1714 KEITH JONES RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER;
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|NOAH T MASSEY
|1999
|10311 ROAD 1137 PHILADELPHIA, MS
|DUI
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 24, 2021, at 6:00 AM to February 25, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 8:38 PM on February 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 12:29 PM on February 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of 20th Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
