City of Meridian Arrest Report February 25, 2021

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 24, 2021, at 6:00 AM to February 25, 2021, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 8:38 PM on February 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed evidence found to support the calls.

At 12:29 PM on February 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of 20th Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.