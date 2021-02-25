COVID-19 in Alabama: 758 new confirmed cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there were 758 new confirmed cases added Thursday. There have been 384,640 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.

The state is tracking another 106,470 probable cases of COVID-19.

There have been 7,706 confirmed deaths statewide. Many of those deaths actually occurred several weeks ago but were only now confirmed to be COVID related.

The west Alabama counties of Sumter, Choctaw and Pickens were listed as low risk for coronavirus. Marengo County is currently listed as very high risk.

The state reports 45,312 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 773 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

There have been 264,621 presumed recoveries. You may track statistics for your specific county in the dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

