COVID-19 in Mississippi: 920 new cases reported Thursday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 920 new cases, 8 new deaths and 81 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.(Associated Press)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 920 new cases, 8 new deaths and 81 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 292,811 as of February 23.

So far, 6,613 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,425,853 as of February 21. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 273,437 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

