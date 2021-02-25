Daily rain chances in store for the next seven days

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Temperatures are in the 50s as you head out the door this morning. There will be a chance of some light showers this morning, mainly before 9 a.m. The rest of our Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures climbing into the low-70s. Rain and storm chances will increase tonight, especially in areas north of I-20. I cannot rule out a stronger storm developing along and north of the Highway-16 corridor between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Small hail and an isolated 40 mph wind gust are the threats.

We’ll continue to see rain chances stick around Friday morning, but then we’ll start to dry out heading into the afternoon. High temperatures on Friday will be a bit cooler and in the mid-60s. It will be quite warm this weekend, with high temperatures in the upper-70s on Saturday and Sunday. Would not be surprised if we see a few spots climb into the low-80s on Sunday. Isolated showers will be possible on Saturday, with rain chances slightly higher for Sunday. Neither weekend day will be a wash-out.

Rain chances will increase again on Monday, and a few storms cannot be ruled out either. Severe weather is not expected at this time. High temperatures Monday through Wednesday will drop back into the 60s. Scattered showers will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, but all-day wash-outs are not expected. Morning lows on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper-40s.

