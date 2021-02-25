Advertisement

MEMA issues updated winter storm damage reports

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency issued a second update Thursday for the impact from extreme cold and two rounds of wintry precipitation across the state the week of Feb. 15.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency issued a second update Thursday for the impact from extreme cold and two rounds of wintry precipitation across the state the week of Feb. 15.

There have been a total of five storm-related fatalities reported statewide in Warren (2), Lafayette (1), Neshoba (1) and Oktibbeha (1) counties.

Official damage reports submitted to MEMA as of Feb. 25 by the following counties:
• Adams County – 113 homes; 5 businesses
• Chickasaw County – 9 businesses/farms
• Clay County – 7 businesses/farms
• Copiah County – 2 homes affected; 2 businesses
• Grenada County – 23 homes affected; 2 businesses
• Jefferson Davis County – 1 home
• Kemper County – 3 homes
• Leake County – 7 homes affected; 2 farms
• Marshall County – 1 home affected; 1 business
• Oktibbeha County – 2 homes
• Smith County – 9 homes affected; 1 business
• Warren County – 10 homes
• Washington County – 15,750 homes affected because of water supply issues
• Yazoo County – 1 home
MEMA will continue to work to fulfill supply requests from the counties. Currently, MEMA has delivered and/or is processing the following requested resources:
• Bottles of Water – 333,714
• Tarps – 310

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is working with counties to assess reported damage. Those damage assessments will be used to determine if the state is eligible for federal public assistance for local and state governments.

Mississippi must deliver a report to the Federal Emergency Management Agency that shows the state suffered at least $4.5 million in damages, and each county has to meet its own threshold. For example, Hinds County must show a minimum of $954,159 in damage from the storm.

Here’s a look at where the state is in applying for PUBLIC ASSISTANCE:

If there are immediate unmet needs, MEMA encourages you to contact your county emergency management agency. A list of those county contacts can be found here. Resources must be requested through the county EMA to be submitted to MEMA for resource coordination.

