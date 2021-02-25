Meridian man among FBI drug arrests in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The FBI Jackson Field Office’s Safe Streets Task Force arrested 13 people Tuesday on federal drug trafficking and firearms charges. Carrnell Vonshea Denman, 42, of Meridian, was among those charged in the case.

During the investigation, the FBI said it seized 15 firearms and approximately 16 kilograms of methamphetamine, as well as additional amounts of cocaine and fentanyl.

The FBI said the arrests were made after an extensive investigation into violent street gang activity following an increase in violent crime in the Jackson area. The FBI Jackson Field Office’s Safe Streets Task Force is made up of special agents from the FBI and officers from the Jackson, Ridgeland and Meridian police departments.

This is the list of people taken into custody: • Mario Butler, 40, of Jackson.

• Akoyea Jamere Clayton, 28, of Jackson.

• Marcus Antonio Davis, 41, of Jackson.

• Carrnell Vonshea Denman, 42, of Meridian.

• Antonio Demond Doss, 26, of Morton.

• Marcus Lamon Guice, 44, of Jackson.

• Cedric Leshawn Kyle, 47, of Jackson.

• Johnathan Jermell Ledbetter, 33, of Jackson.

• Kenneth Lofton, Jr., 43, of Jackson.

• Dennis Demond Mitchell, 39, of Utica.

• Jeffrey Rivers, Jr., 38, of Jackson.

• Tementa Robinson, 40, of Jackson.

• James Lee Simmons, 49, of Jackson.



The suspects made their initial appearances in federal court Wednesday and Thursday.

