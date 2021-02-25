Newton sends four football players to next level

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton High School held its football signing day on Tuesday to celebrate four student-athletes continuing on their football careers at the college level.

The four players that put pen to paper Tuesday morning were Damarius Logan, Lawrence Morris, Kobe Thompson and Tyshun Evans. Newton head football coach Zack Grady said all four signees played a big role in helping turn the program around this season.

”These guys were great leaders on and off the field,” Grady said. “Leading this football team to the victories we had and the success of the playoffs was all part of their hard work. They reaped their reward today and we’re so proud of these young men for all the things they did for this program.”

Entering the 2020 football season, Newton was on a 16-game losing streak after not winning a single game in 2018 or 2019. This past season, the Tigers made it all the way to the second round of the playoffs and helped get the program back on track.

Logan, who will be playing at Southwestern Assemblies of God University (SAGU) in Texas, said the hard work his teammates and him put in this past season paid off today when they all signed their National Letters of Intent.

“It feels great because the season before we didn’t do as well, but all four of us really stepped up as leaders in the weight room,” Logan said. “ In workouts we got better and better everyday pushing each other and because of that, the season got better.”

Thompson, who will be suiting up for East Central Community College (ECCC) next year, said signing today alongside his three teammates shows that the future is bright for Newton football.

“It shows that the sky is the limit,” Thompson said. “With us four making it, it shows that these other guys coming up behind us have the same opportunity if not better than we do.”

Evans will be joining Thompson at ECCC next year while Morris will be heading up North near the Minnesota-Canada border to play for Vermillion Community College.

