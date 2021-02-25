Some CVS pharmacies to offer COVID-19 vaccinations in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several CVS pharmacies will serve as COVID-19 vaccination sites in Alabama starting Thursday, Feb. 25. CVS Health announced it will begin to administer vaccines to eligible populations at nine select CVS Pharmacy locations across Alabama.

Participating CVS Pharmacy locations are in the following Alabama counties: Bullock, Chambers, Clarke, Conecuh, Hale, Lawrence, Macon, Mobile, and Wilcox.

“As we work to continue ramping up the vaccine distribution across our state, I am pleased CVS Health will be part of these efforts. We are truly in the midst of a historic vaccination rollout, and it will take strong partnerships like this to get the job done,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “I encourage eligible Alabamians to check out the availability at these nine CVS Pharmacy locations across our state to get their shots. We are grateful CVS Health has chosen Alabama as part of their multi-state activation.”



Supply for the limited rollout in the state, which is sourced directly from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, will be approximately 11,700 total weekly doses.







Appointments are available for booking now. Patients must register in advance here at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service: 800-746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

