Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Clay Kugle

NOXAPATER, Miss. (WTOK) - For this week’s “Total Pain Care Team of the Week”, WTOK is honoring an individual instead of a team. That individual is Clay Kugle, a senior at Noxapater Attendance Center.

Kugle was nominated by his teacher Beth Sanders who serves as the special education teacher at Noxapater. Sanders shared how despite Kugle having a learning disability, he still thrives in school while also competing in football, basketball and baseball for the Tigers.

On Tuesday, Kugle found out he was accepted in Mississippi State’s Access Program. According to their website, ACCESS is the only college program in the state of Mississippi that allows students with “intellectual or developmental disabilities” the opportunity to have an inclusive college experience.

Kugle’s acceptance into Mississippi State was celebrated on Tuesday when the school held a special “Signing Day” ceremony for him. He said he is looking forward to attending college so he can live on his own and make new friends.

