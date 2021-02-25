Advertisement

Victoria’s Secrets to close dozens of more stores

The move to close stores comes after L Brands' plan to spin off Vitoria's Secret fell through.
The move to close stores comes after L Brands' plan to spin off Vitoria's Secret fell through.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Up to 50 Victoria’s Secret store locations will close this year in the U.S. and Canada, according to the retailer’s parent company L Brands, Inc.

The move is not nearly as severe as the 241 stores the lingerie retailer closed in 2020.

It comes after L Brands’ plan to spin off Victoria’s Secret fell through. The company still wants to offload the retailer in a matter of months.

It’s investing instead in the company’s stronger brand, Bath and Body Works, which will see about 50 new stores open. That will only net the retailer a few new stores, as it plans to close up to 40 locations in malls.

The new stores are almost entirely at off-mall locations, signaling retailers’ continuing lack of faith in the enclosed mall model.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power poles were down Wednesday on Highway 39, causing lanes to be closed between 33rd Street...
Downed power lines closed portion of Highway 39 Wednesday
Some Phoenix homeowners found a duffel bag full of guns while digging a hole for a small tree...
Homeowners dig up duffel bag full of guns in backyard
Moss Point Mayor Mario King has officially resigned as mayor following an appearance in federal...
Moss Point mayor, wife plead guilty to fraud
3400 block of 20th Street. - Meridian, Miss.
Police investigate shootings, business owner speaks out
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 920 new cases, 8 new deaths and 81...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 920 new cases reported Thursday
Acting Capitol Police chief Yogananda Pittman responds to reports the police force was...
Capitol Police Chief: No intelligence provided to police about attack
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the virus relief bill 'dramatically more money...
GOP rallies solidly against Democrats’ virus relief, stimulus checks package
A sign war is brewing outside Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's office. It started when the GOP...
Rep. Greene posts gender sign in response to Newman’s trans pride flag