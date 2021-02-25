Woman found dead at Lauderdale County Detention Facility

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An investigation is underway after a female inmate was found dead at the Lauderdale County Jail Wednesday evening.

“At approximately 8:15 p.m. the correctional staff found the inmate deceased in her cell. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was notified,” Sheriff Billy Sollie said.

Authorities said the woman was found hanging, alone inside her cell.

“We know the individual declined an evening meal at 6:00 p.m. While doing their rounding checks, the correctional staff discovered the female deceased in her cell at 8:15 p.m.,” Sollie explained.

The sheriff said the 59-year-old woman was booked into the jail Wednesday morning on three misdemeanor charges. She had been charged with civil contempt from justice court, resisting arrest and refusing to obey a law enforcement officer.



“That person had been in the day area and was only placed in that cell for about two hours,” Sollie said.



Sheriff Sollie said the department is gathering all of the evidence needed for the investigation.



“We are in the process of downloading all video of the entire process of the person being brought into the building, the booking process and being transferred down the hall in to the female section of our detention facility,” Sollie explained.



The sheriff’s department said this is the fifth time someone has died in the detention facility since 1998.



“The family that’s lost a loved one and the correctional staff that were directly involved in the attempt to save a life have been affected by this,” Sollie explained. “We want to extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and the correctional staff that dealt with this incident.”



Sollie said counseling has been offered to correctional staff who were on duty at the time.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.