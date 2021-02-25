Advertisement

WTOK offers viewers a chance to help feed the hungry

Feeding America
Feeding America(Chris Hollo / Hollo Photographics Inc. | WTOK)
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Gray Television is partnering with the Grand Ole Opry and Circle TV this Saturday night to raise money to help feed people who have been affected by extreme weather across several states this month and who are struggling to find their next meal.

And we here at WTOK-TV are proud to be a part of “Feeding America”, an organization that supports 200 food banks and more than 60,000 food pantries across the United States. The show will air Saturday night at 10:30 right after Newscenter 11 and feature country music stars Chris Janson, Travis Tritt and Hailey Whitters.

”With last week’s ice storm, that problem is only heightened by the number of people who need food,” said Jacque Harms, General Manager of WTOK-TV. “We are so fortunate to belong to a company that sees the need in Mississippi, stretching all the way to Texas and all across the country. This Opry special is a national spotlight that is being put on the hunger problem. It’s our chance to donate money to feed people and to really make a difference.”

Hunger is already a real problem in Mississippi as one in five people in the state deal with it. In fact, every dollar you give can help provide at least 10 meals. We hope you tune in Saturday night at 10:30 for this special event and hope you are moved to give to those in need.

