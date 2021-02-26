2021 All Scholastic Sports Team: Marilyn Tullos

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Marilyn Tullos began taking tennis lessons with her sister the summer before fourth grade.

“I really enjoyed it. I enjoyed doing it with her and having that option with girls doubles,” Tullos said. “It was really fun to have something that the both of us could do.”

Tullos’ passion for tennis only grew from there. She became a manager for Newton County High School’s tennis team in the seventh grade and made varsity in the eighth grade.

Newton County tennis coach Chad Bond used to teach Tullos tennis in Hickory. Throughout the years, he’s seen how hard she’s worked to become a better play.

“We’ve had a ton of valedictorians and star students play tennis here and none of them have been any more organized and self-disciplined then she is,” Bond said.

Along with tennis, Tullos has been on Newton County’s cross country team the past six years. Her coach and history teacher Michael Franklin shared a story that speaks volumes to the kind of athlete and person she is.

“Marilyn had back issues her junior year. She pretty much broke her back. She wasn’t able to run cross country at all, but she showed up to every cross country practice. She helped me at practice every day and then came back this past year, ran and completed a whole season as a runner,” Franklin said. “Marilyn and what she’s gone through and the kind of person she is makes you want to be a better person.”

While Tullos puts 100% effort into athletics, those around her would say she puts 110% effort into her academics. At the start of the year, the senior was ranked No. 1 in her class and had a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Tullos also partakes in numerous clubs and organizations on campus. She is part of the early childhood program at Newton County’s Career & Technical Center along with being heavily involved in the school’s youth legislature.

Even though she was elected president pro-temp of youth Senate last year, Tullos has other plans for her future that don’t include politics.

“I want to be a missionary and I’ve wanted to be since I was a little kid. In the last couple years that’s kind of turned into wanting to be a doctor as well,” Tullos said. “I want to go somewhere that they’ve never heard the gospel before, tell them about Jesus and help open doors for other people.”

