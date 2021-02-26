Advertisement

Alabama lieutenant governor to skip Senate race in 2022

Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth announced on social media Friday that he has decided not to run for U.S. Senate in 2022.(WSFA)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth says he won’t run for the U.S. Senate seat being given up by longtime incumbent Richard Shelby next year. The first-term Republican announced on social media Friday that he’d decided against running because his three children need a father who’s present and involved in their lives.

Ainsworth says he plans to continue serving on the state level rather than in federal office. Shelby announced earlier this month that he won’t seek a seventh term.

Several other people are considering campaigns, such as U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-7th District) but only former ambassador and businesswoman Lynda Blanchard has announced a run.

