ALERT: ‘MEMA is not giving out $800 vouchers’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency wants to warn you about a scam.

“If you get a text message claiming that FEMA is giving out $800 vouchers, that is FALSE,” MEMA tweeted.

Scammers are preying on innocent Mississippians who need help after last week’s storms, the agency says.

The state is not under a major disaster declaration and MEMA said they will notify everyone if federal assistance is available.

❗SCAM ALERT❗



Mississippians if you receive a text message claiming that FEMA is giving out $800 vouchers, that is FALSE.



Currently, Mississippi is NOT under a major disaster declaration due to the Winter Storm. IF federal assistance is available, WE will share it with you. pic.twitter.com/QTiaUsXJXw — msema (@MSEMA) February 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.