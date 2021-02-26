Advertisement

ALERT: ‘MEMA is not giving out $800 vouchers’

Scammers are preying on innocent Mississippians who need help after last week’s storms, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.(WLBT)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency wants to warn you about a scam.

“If you get a text message claiming that FEMA is giving out $800 vouchers, that is FALSE,” MEMA tweeted.

Scammers are preying on innocent Mississippians who need help after last week’s storms, the agency says.

The state is not under a major disaster declaration and MEMA said they will notify everyone if federal assistance is available.

