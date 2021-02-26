Choctaw County man dies in Wednesday crash

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Butler man died Wednesday after a single-car accident in Choctaw County.

Authorities say the crash happened on Choctaw County Road 32, north of Butler, at approximately 12:45 p.m.

The car left the road and overturned. The driver was 76-year-old Rhett Parten.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s highway patrol division is investigating the crash.

