Choctaw County man dies in Wednesday crash
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Butler man died Wednesday after a single-car accident in Choctaw County.
Authorities say the crash happened on Choctaw County Road 32, north of Butler, at approximately 12:45 p.m.
The car left the road and overturned. The driver was 76-year-old Rhett Parten.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s highway patrol division is investigating the crash.
