Advertisement

Choctaw County man dies in Wednesday crash

Rhett Parten, of Butler, died in a crash on County Road 32 Wednesday about 12:45 p.m.
Rhett Parten, of Butler, died in a crash on County Road 32 Wednesday about 12:45 p.m.(KXII)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Butler man died Wednesday after a single-car accident in Choctaw County.

Authorities say the crash happened on Choctaw County Road 32, north of Butler, at approximately 12:45 p.m.

The car left the road and overturned. The driver was 76-year-old Rhett Parten.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s highway patrol division is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power poles were down Wednesday on Highway 39, causing lanes to be closed between 33rd Street...
Downed power lines closed portion of Highway 39 Wednesday
Some Phoenix homeowners found a duffel bag full of guns while digging a hole for a small tree...
Homeowners dig up duffel bag full of guns in backyard
Moss Point Mayor Mario King has officially resigned as mayor following an appearance in federal...
Moss Point mayor, wife plead guilty to fraud
3400 block of 20th Street. - Meridian, Miss.
Police investigate shootings, business owner speaks out
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat

Latest News

The Boil Water Notice issued by the Sumter County Water Authority was lifted Thursday.
Sumter County water advisory lifted
The FBI Jackson Field Office’s Safe Streets Task Force arrested 13 people Tuesday on federal...
Meridian man among FBI drug arrests in Jackson
Pride and Progress: Black History Month 2021 Part 3
Pride and Progress: Black History Month 2021 Part 1