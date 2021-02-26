City of Meridian Arrest Report February 26, 2021

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 25, 2021, at 6:00 AM to February 26, 2021, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 7:59 AM on February 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of 14th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.

At 11:34 AM on February 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of Old Hwy 45 North. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 10:38 AM on February 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2200 block of 26th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.

At 1:34 AM on February 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 19th Avenue. One residence and 3 vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.