City of Meridian Arrest Report February 26, 2021
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|NAME
|BIRTH YEAR
|ADDRESS
|CHARGE
|BRIAN BOLER
|1980
|2024 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE;
JOYRIDING
|MELANIE E CROWE
|1976
|111 6TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER ;
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
|REGINALD V THOMPSON JR
|2001
|5037 37TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|JAMES LANIER
|1998
|4416 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER’
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 25, 2021, at 6:00 AM to February 26, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:59 AM on February 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of 14th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 11:34 AM on February 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of Old Hwy 45 North. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 10:38 AM on February 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2200 block of 26th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 1:34 AM on February 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 19th Avenue. One residence and 3 vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
