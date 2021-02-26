Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report February 26, 2021
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NAMEBIRTH YEARADDRESSCHARGE
BRIAN BOLER19802024 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE;
JOYRIDING
MELANIE E CROWE1976111 6TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER ;
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
REGINALD V THOMPSON JR20015037 37TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
JAMES LANIER19984416 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER’
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 25, 2021, at 6:00 AM to February 26, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:59 AM on February 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of 14th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 11:34 AM on February 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of Old Hwy 45 North. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 10:38 AM on February 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2200 block of 26th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 1:34 AM on February 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 19th Avenue. One residence and 3 vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

