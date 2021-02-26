Advertisement

COVID-19 in Alabama: 589 new confirmed cases Friday

The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there were 589 new confirmed cases added Friday.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there were 589 new confirmed cases added Friday. There have been 385,229 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March. The state is tracking another 106,620 probable cases of COVID-19.

There have been 7,734 confirmed deaths statewide. Many of those deaths actually occurred several weeks ago but were only now confirmed to be COVID related.

The state reports 45,368 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 722 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

There have been 285,130 presumed recoveries. You may track statistics in the state in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

