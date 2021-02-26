Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 731 new cases reported Friday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 731 new cases, 25 new deaths and 76 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.(WTOK)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 731 new cases, 25 new deaths and 76 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 293,542 as of February 25.

So far, 6,638 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,425,853 as of February 21. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 273,437 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

