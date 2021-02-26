Crimenet 02_25_21

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jamison Tyrone Laster.

Laster is a 27-year-old black male who stands approximately 5′ 3″ in height, weighing 140 pounds.

He is wanted on a warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with seatbelt violation and disorderly conduct.

If you know where Laster can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

