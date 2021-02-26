Driver killed in Jones Co. crash identified, MHP investigates

ELLISVILLE Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Jones County that claimed the life of a log truck driver Thursday morning. The crash happened on State Route 590 at River Road around 6:48 a.m., according to Jones Council Fire Council spokesperson Dana Bumgardner. A log truck and a school bus were involved in a collision between Phillips Road East and Old Watermill Road.

MHP Sgt. Travis Luck said the investigation showed the school bus was trying to cross over MS-590 to continue going south, at which point the bus collided with the log truck, which was traveling east on MS-590. There were no students on board the bus when the crash happened.

The log truck driver, 55-year-old Dana White, of Monticello, was pronounced dead at the scene. The bus driver, 63-year-old Dinah Williamson, of Ellisville, was taken to the emergency room with serious injuries after firefighters used extraction efforts for more than 30 minutes.



A near-miss also occurred during extraction as another 18-wheeler almost crashed into the scene and the first responders. The cause of the near-miss is believed to be the result of a brake failure on the 18-wheeler. No other injuries were reported.



Jones County School District Superintendent Tommy Parker made a statement following the collision.



“We didn’t have any students involved,” said Parker. “The driver was on her way to begin her route when the accident occurred. She’s been transferred to Forrest General Hospital. She’s listed with serious injuries at the current time. This is one of our veteran drivers. She’s been with us for many years.”





MHP is still investigating the collision. South Jones and Southwest Jones volunteer fire departments were responding fire teams.

Other responding agencies included the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi State Department of Transportation, Emserv Ambulance Service, officials from the Jones County School District and emergency management officials.



