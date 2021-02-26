EMCC holding open football tryouts on March 5th

SCOOBA, Miss. (EMCC Athletics) - Five-time national champion East Mississippi Community College is scheduled to conduct open football tryouts on Friday, March 5th, on the Scooba campus.

Following a 12:30 p.m. registration session, open tryouts will begin at 1 p.m. at EMCC’s Sullivan-Windham Field for current unsigned high school seniors and recent high school graduates with NJCAA eligibility remaining.

There will be a $20 registration fee (cash or check) for all open tryout participants. Checks should be made payable to the EMCC Development Foundation.

Interested players are required to bring their own workout gear and cleats for participation in EMCC’s open football tryouts. All players must also provide an up-to-date athletic physical form to participate in the open tryouts. Interested participants may download a blank physical form from EMCC’s athletics website (www.EMCCAthletics.com) that can be taken to a local doctor to have completed.

For additional information regarding EMCC’s scheduled March 5th open football tryouts, please contact EMCC assistant football coach Cade Wilkerson via office phone (662-476-8462) or email (dwilkerson@eastms.edu).

