Emergency rental assistance program to be launched in March

The program is called RAMP, which is the acronym for Rental Assistance For Mississippians...
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There’s $200 million in HUD rental assistance available to Mississippians in need of emergency pandemic relief. And it kicks off in March. Gov. Tate Reeves has assigned the Mississippi Home Corporation as the agency that will distribute the federal relief funds.

The program is called RAMP, which is the acronym for Rental Assistance For Mississippians Program and thousands of people are on the waiting list.
The Senate Housing Committee and chair, Sen. Barbara Blackmon, met with MHC Thursday to discuss the program rollout, talk about ways to prevent double-dipping, and encourage the agency to use the majority of the funds before September 30, 2021, or lose them.

MHC will be working with landlords and utility companies to clear up debt going back to the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Click here to join RAMP’s waiting list.

