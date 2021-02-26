Fire-damaged buildings demolished

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The two fire-damaged buildings on Front Street are now demolished.

Contractors will remove the remaining debris from what was left of the two damaged buildings Friday.

A fire destroyed the two abandoned and historic buildings earlier this month. The demolition project will cost $275,000. The project was scheduled for completion by March 5th.

Community Development Director Laura says the city has tried to reach the owners but has still not received a response.

“We have not been able to get ahold of them, no.” Carmichael said, “But we are still looking to reach out to property owners and addressing these building issues as they come up.”

Carmichael says it’s always a tragedy to demolish historical properties. She says the city is looking ahead to revitalize other buildings.

“So, as we look forward we are looking for investors. We are looking for people to step up and help us preserve these beautiful downtown buildings, so we don’t have another situation like this” Carmichael said.

The area will remain an empty lot until the city is in communication with the property owner.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Homeless people often used one of the buildings as a place to get out of the elements and stay warm.

