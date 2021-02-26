Advertisement

Inmate escapes Neshoba County jail, still on the run

Inmate Jacob Ryan Dove escaped from the Neshoba County Jail Thursday.(Neshoba County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said an inmate, 29-year-old Jacob Ryan Dove, escaped the jail and was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday in the Fork Rd. area.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black t-shirt and black pants.

He is White, six feet tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Clark said deputies are still looking around Neshoba County as well as Newton County.

Dove was picked up Thursday morning in Dixon by deputies on warrants from Neshoba County Justice Court.

He escaped and climbed perimeter fencing during the booking process, according to Sheriff Clark.

If you have any information on Dove, call 601-656-1414 or CrimeStoppers at 855-485-8477.

