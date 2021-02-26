Advertisement

Late rally from Lamar not enough to beat Pillow Academy

Despite two goals from seniors Ben Bryan and Miller Hodge in the second half, the Raiders would fall 3-2 in the semifinals(WTOK Sports)
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 2:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The semifinals is where the road came to an end for Lamar boys soccer last season.

On Thursday night, the Raiders hosted Pillow Academy for this year’s MAIS Division II semifinals and were looking to not let history repeat itself.

At halftime, Lamar was in a 2-0 deficit after struggling to contain the Mustangs in the first half. With another forty minutes left in play, it was time for the Raiders to show up or risk getting shutout.

Pillow Academy would strike first in the second half after a goal from Christian Belk. The Raiders found themselves in a 3-0 deficit but refused to hit the panic button.

In the 67th minute, Lamar would finally get on the board. A corner kick set up Ben Bryan for a 180 kick that found the bottom right corner of the net. While the Raiders still trailed 3-1, Bryan’s goal provided a much needed confidence boost.

As time ticked off the clock, Lamar drove downfield into Mustang territory and had another opportunity to try and score off a corner kick. Miller Hodge lined up on the left side of the penalty area and launched a rocket in for another Raider goal.

While the Raiders were within striking distance of tying up the contest, time had run out. A second half surge was not enough as Lamar fell to Pillow Academy 3-2 in the semifinals.

Head coach Cesar Diaz said the team will need to do a lot of “rebuilding” this offseason since they are losing nine seniors.

