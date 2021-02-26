Longtime fixture at Aldersgate retires after 32 years of service

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Residents and staff at Aldersgate Retirement Community bid a fond farewell for one of their own. Lawona Broadfoot, the Executive Director, is retiring after 32 years of service to Methodist Senior Service and Aldersgate.

A party was held in her honor for the residents to wish her well and then a drive by parade followed for others to celebrate the occasion.

”I’ve been here for almost 32 years and they’re like my family,” said Broadfoot. “It’s hard to think about not coming here every day and seeing them. That part of it’s going to be hard but they have really blessed my life over these years.”

Broadfoot says she plans to spend a lot more time with her grandchildren now that she’s retired.

