Advertisement

Meridian High School 9th grader designs Black History Month t-shirt

A'Niyah Hopson's t-shirt design
A'Niyah Hopson's t-shirt design(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A’Niyah Hopson is a 9th grade student at Meridian High School. She was chosen as the winner of a Black History Month t-shirt design contest.

“I wanted to be able to come up with an idea that everybody could wear it,” A’Niyah said. “So I wanted it to be involved to where females can wear it and males can wear it, so I wanted to combine them together and just put it on a shirt.”

A’Niyah’s design is being featured on a t-shirt that was sold by the PTO. She said she loves drawing and was able to draw her design pretty quickly.

“It didn’t take me long, it really didn’t,” A’Niyah said. “It took probably about an hour, it even didn’t take me that long.”

A’Niyah said she was surprised to have won the design contest, but was happy to be able to contribute to the celebration of Black History Month in this way.

“It’s shocking. It feels good though to be able to put it out because it’s a real special month for me,” A’Niyah said. “Black History Month means a lot. It’s our culture, it’s just a month for us to celebrate, because we need it.”

9th Grade Academy principal Dr. Tiffany Fisher said school staff will be wearing the t-shirts next Friday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauderdale County Detention Facility
Woman dies in cell at Lauderdale County Detention Facility
Inmate Jacob Ryan Dove escaped from the Neshoba County Jail Thursday.
Inmate escapes Neshoba County jail, still on the run
The FBI Jackson Field Office’s Safe Streets Task Force arrested 13 people Tuesday on federal...
Meridian man among FBI drug arrests in Jackson
An 18-wheeler wreck on Interstate 20 shut down both westbound lanes at the 124 mile marker...
Traffic Alert: Wreck blocks westbound lanes of I-20
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 25, 2021

Latest News

Weekend Forecast Feb 27 and 28
Shower chances continue this weekend as highs approach the 80s
Woman dies in cell at Lauderdale County Detention Facility
Woman dies in cell at Lauderdale County Detention Facility
2021 All-Scholastic Sports Team: Marilyn Tullos (Newton County)
2021 All-Scholastic Sports Team: Marilyn Tullos (Newton County)
Teachers prepare for COVID vaccinations
Teachers prepare for COVID vaccinations