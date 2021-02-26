Meridian High School 9th grader designs Black History Month t-shirt

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A’Niyah Hopson is a 9th grade student at Meridian High School. She was chosen as the winner of a Black History Month t-shirt design contest.

“I wanted to be able to come up with an idea that everybody could wear it,” A’Niyah said. “So I wanted it to be involved to where females can wear it and males can wear it, so I wanted to combine them together and just put it on a shirt.”

A’Niyah’s design is being featured on a t-shirt that was sold by the PTO. She said she loves drawing and was able to draw her design pretty quickly.

“It didn’t take me long, it really didn’t,” A’Niyah said. “It took probably about an hour, it even didn’t take me that long.”

A’Niyah said she was surprised to have won the design contest, but was happy to be able to contribute to the celebration of Black History Month in this way.

“It’s shocking. It feels good though to be able to put it out because it’s a real special month for me,” A’Niyah said. “Black History Month means a lot. It’s our culture, it’s just a month for us to celebrate, because we need it.”

9th Grade Academy principal Dr. Tiffany Fisher said school staff will be wearing the t-shirts next Friday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.