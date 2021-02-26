Meridian police announce 6 arrests through ‘Project EJECT’

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department has been hard at work taking shooters, drug dealers and others conducting criminal activity off the streets of Meridian.

“These individuals have been high value targets for the last two and a half to three years. They have been constantly involved with gang affiliations, drugs, shootings and anything of that nature,” Sgt. Brandon Fireplace said.

The first set of arrests involve Tamarcus Smith, Torshaun Griffin, Marcus Powell, Henry Pruitt and Jimmy Ivy. Police say all of them are involved in gangs. They all face charges ranging from aggravated assault to felon in possession of a firearm.

Meridian police also arrested Antonio Clay. They said Clay has played a big role in numerous shootings and is also gang affiliated.

“He was charged with a drive-by shooting that happened at the mall in 2019. He was already out on bond. When he got the second drive-by shooting charge it revoked his bond. He was already on probation as well,” Fireplace said.

These recent arrests were in partnership with federal agencies. It’s all part of the newly implemented Project EJECT, which allows local law enforcement to work with federal entities to get high profile or repeat offenders in custody.

“With these federal partnerships it will allow us to not only charge them through the state, but federally. It’s been successful so far,” Fireplace said.

He said the community stepped up and helped law enforcement with several of these arrests.

“This was huge in curbing some violence. You do have certain individuals that want to come in and take their place. This is an ongoing thing that we are going to have to battle,” Fireplace said.

Project EJECT was introduced in 2019 to help local agencies expedite cases and to help with investigations.

Here is a breakdown of the recent arrests:

Tamarcus Smith – Felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a stolen vehicle.

Torshaun Griffin – Aggravated assault. Griffin was already out on bond from a previous aggravated assault and is not eligible for bond.

Marcus Tremaine Powell – Arrested on charges from Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics. He was already on probation for another crime and is not eligible for bond.

Antonio Clay – charged with drive-by shooting. He was already out on bond for a drive-by shooting in 2019 at Bonita Lakes Mall. He was also on probation, so he is not eligible for bond. Clay was also charged in a 2019 kidnapping case, but later had the charge dropped. Police stated that their witness had been killed in a drive-by shooting after authorities issued a warrant for Clay. The fatal shooing took place a couple of days before Clay was arrested. In 2016, Clay was charged with gang-related activity following another shooting. At the time he was 15.

Henry Pruitt – Multiple counts of felon in possession of a firearm

Jimmy Ivy – 4 counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

