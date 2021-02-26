Philadelphia’s new police chief

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Philadelphia Mayor James Young and the Board of Alderman welcomed in a new police chief this week, by a unanimous vote.

Veteran patrol officer Lt. Eric Lyons says he has been waiting for this opportunity for a long time. Lyons has worked with the Philadelphia Police Department for 14 years.

He served as Philadelphia’s interim police chief when Julian Greer announced his retirement in December. Lyons says he hopes he can be a positive force in the Philadelphia community.

“Being named interim chief was a good opportunity for me to come in and learn the chief role.” Lyons said, “It’s an honor and a privilege to be chosen over these seven other candidates who were qualified. I think each one of those did a great interview and were deserving of the job as well.”

Mayor James Young says the decision to pick a candidate from within the police department was easy. He says they’ve all made the community better in their roles.

“Lyons is a good communicator. It’s all about the people. It’s about response and respect. I know he brings that to this office,” Young said.

Lyons wants to bring a new beginning to the department and be a positive force in the Philadelphia community.

“I do hope to come in and listen and learn, to help serve this community and this department as well. It is important for me to come in and listen and get ideas from not only the community but from veteran officers and city leaders as well,” Lyons said.

Lyons thanks the Board of Alderman and the mayor for having faith that he can lead the police department successfully.

