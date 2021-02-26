Advertisement

Police search for 2 suspects wanted in connection with mall shooting

Quaveon Hopkins, Aceon Hopkins are wanted for their involvement in the shooting at Uptown Meridian Mall on Dec. 31.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are looking for two suspects involved in the New Year’s Ever shootout at Uptown Meridian Mall.

Police say Quaveon Hopkins and Aceon Hopkins are wanted in connection with their role in the shooting. No one was injured, but police say more than 20 shots were fired. The building suffered a lot of damage from the gunfire.

“We are still searching for two individuals wanted in the Uptown Mall shooting. They are brothers named Aceon and Quaveon Hopkins. We do have active warrants for those two individuals,” Sgt. Brandon Fireplace said.

The brothers are said to live in the city of Meridian. If you have information you are asked to call Meridian police or the East Mississippi Crimestoppers line at 855-485-TIPS.

