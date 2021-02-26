Poplar Springs students give thanks to Meridian Police Department

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Students at Poplar Springs Elementary gave thanks to local first responders Friday.

Victoria Gates’ class wrote letters and drew pictures for Meridian police officers. Many of the letters tell the officers thank you for protecting them and helping during last week’s ice storms.

Chief Chris Read says the gesture is kindly welcomed and says the officers appreciate the students greatly.

“My goodness. Just reading some of these and the creativeness they’ve done. It means a lot to us, it really does. I’m all about investing in children and their lives and having an opportunity like this for them to show their thanks,” Read said.

Read explained that he plans on visiting local schools in the near future.

“I just want to give a message to them and say thank you so much. It’s a lot better to give thanks and to put out a positive message and to work with us to make this a better place to live,” Read said.

