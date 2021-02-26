Advertisement

Rain likely overnight, but not necessarily for everyone

Rain will increase across our area, but we won't necessarily all get rain.
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rain will increase tonight north of I-20. Rain will be most abundant near and north of Highway 16, which runs from Carthage to Philadelphia to DeKalb.

Earlier forecasts suggested a threat of severe thunderstorms. New data throughout the evening indicates the severe weather threat has ended.

Areas of rain will linger for the Friday morning drive. We’ll cool to the low-to-mid 60s through 10 PM. Some of us can be as cool as 50-ish first thing Friday morning, while areas south of I-20 can be closer to 60 degrees. A morning with a of variation across our area will transition to a mostly-uniform afternoon. Most areas will warm into the 70s on Friday afternoon with upper 60s in the coolest spots.

