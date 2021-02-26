Advertisement

Shower chances continue into the weekend as highs approach the 80s

Weekend Forecast Feb 27 and 28
Weekend Forecast Feb 27 and 28(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s to start our Friday. There will be a chance of scattered showers on our Friday, mainly for areas north of I-20. If a storm can develop, it will have the possibility of dropping small hail this morning. There will be a semi-large temperature spread across our area today in terms highs. High temperatures north of Highway-16 will be in the upper-60s to low-70s. In areas between I-20 and Highway-16, highs will be in the mid-70s. South of I-20, high temperatures will be in the upper-70s to near 80 degrees.

We’ll see mostly cloudy skies tonight with a chance of isolated showers. Temperatures will drop into the low-60s Saturday morning. The weekend will be quite warm as high temperatures climb into the upper-70s to low-80s on both Saturday and Sunday. Isolated showers will be possible on Saturday, but most of the day will be dry. Rain chances will increase slightly on Sunday, but a wash-out is not expected.

A storm system will drop into our area Sunday night into Monday and bring with it the potential for heavy rain. I do not expect any flash flooding concerns at this time, but I’ll continue to keep an eye on any flash flood threat that could develop. I’m also not expected severe storms at this time, but that is another thing I will have to monitor as we get closer to Sunday night. Highs will cool back down into the 60s Monday through Thursday of next week. We’ll dry things out entirely by Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday.

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 25, 2021

