Showers possible this weekend, then widespread rain falls on Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our next big weather maker will arrive Sunday night and bring rain through Monday, but the lead up to that storm system is an overall cloudy, mostly dry weekend.

Our Next 24 Hours

Our Friday night is mostly cloudy but mostly dry. Still, a stray shower is possible. We’ll cool very slowly, and we’ll still be in the upper 60s at 10 PM. Our low temperature by sunrise will be near 62 degrees. Saturday will be cloudy. A few showers are possible, especially in the morning, but most of the area will stay dry. The high temperature will be near 79 degrees.

The Second Half of This Weekend

Sunday will be like Saturday with abundant cloud cover and occasional stray showers. The day, however, will be mostly dry. The high temperature will be near 81 degrees after a morning low of 64 degrees. If we break 80 degrees, it will be the first time since November 11.

Our Next Weather Maker

Rain will increase after midnight Sunday night. Widespread rain could mean a slippery Monday morning drive coming out of the weekend. While severe thunderstorms do not appear likely, rain can fall heavily at times.

Looking Ahead

Another storm system Thursday night through Friday is a long way away, but early signs are this could be a severe weather situation. Check back for regular updates between now and then.

