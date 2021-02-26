Teachers prepare for COVID vaccinations

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many school workers are ready to be the first in line after vaccinations were opened to preschool and K-12 teachers and first responders, effective March 1st.

Victoria Clement, an 8th grade English teacher at Southeast Middle School, is set to get vaccinated March 13th.

Clement says teaching during the pandemic has been challenging. She is hoping for things to get better with the vaccines.

“I believe it is the best thing to do to help protect myself and my students. And just kind of prevent the continuous spread of the virus in general.” Clement said, “Thankfully, my class has not had to quarantine since we’ve come back to school. We’ve been very good and following the rules. And sanitizing and things like that. I’m hoping this will continue to keep that going.”

School nurse, Kim Rivers was vaccinated a few weeks ago. She said getting the vaccine was a smart move since she must work with sick kids every day.

“I feel better coming to work now because I feel like I am secure in treating them to the best of my ability.” Rivers said, “And I know we have the protective gear and everything but that just kind of gives you a second way to feel better about your job and what you are doing with your students.”

Rivers encourages other school staff to consider getting vaccinated. She says it will give everyone a peace of mind.

“Teachers come in contact with hundreds of children every day. You know, it is an unseen entity as far as like how it is spread. We know that it spreads easily from person to person. So, you just never know when you might come in contact with it. It’ll just give them a peace of mind,” Rivers said.

