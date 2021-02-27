2 dead, 8 injured after mass shooting inside Claiborne County club

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people have been confirmed dead after a mass shooting inside a Claiborne County club, the Vicksburg Daily News reports.

According to Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods, the shooting occurred at the Wilson Lounge in the Pattison community shortly after midnight Friday.

Goods stated that two individuals were deceased and a total of eight were taken to area hospitals.

As of Saturday morning, six people are in custody in relation to the incident. More arrests are expected.

This is an ongoing investigation. Goods asks that anyone with information contact his office at 601-437-5161.

