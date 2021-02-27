Area basketball teams advance on to playoff semifinals
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Basketball playoffs continued on Friday night for Mississippi public schools.
Girls teams across the state competed for a chance to advance on to the playoff semifinals in Jackson with several area teams moving on.
Area boys teams will compete Saturday for a chance to also play at the “Big House”.
CLASS 6A
Meridian girls vs. Olive Branch (Wednesday @ 4:00 pm)
CLASS 5A
Neshoba Central girls vs. Laurel (Tuesday @ 4:00 pm)
CLASS 4A
Choctaw Central girls vs. Pass Christian (Monday @ 4:00 pm)
CLASS 3A
Kemper County girls vs. Belmont (Wednesday @ 9:00 am)
Kemper County boys host Tylertown - Quarterfinals (Saturday @ 6:00 pm)
Noxubee County at Senatobia - Quarterfinals (Saturday @ 6:00 pm)
CLASS 2A
Newton girls vs. New Site (Tuesday @ 9:00 am)
Newton boys host St. Patrick - Quarterfinals (Saturday @ 6:00 pm)
Union girls vs. Calhoun City (Tuesday @ 10:30 am)
