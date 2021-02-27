Advertisement

Area basketball teams advance on to playoff semifinals

Union girls basketball celebrates advancing on to the semifinals with their 35-32 win over West...
Union girls basketball celebrates advancing on to the semifinals with their 35-32 win over West Lincoln(WTOK Sports)
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 1:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Basketball playoffs continued on Friday night for Mississippi public schools.

Girls teams across the state competed for a chance to advance on to the playoff semifinals in Jackson with several area teams moving on.

Area boys teams will compete Saturday for a chance to also play at the “Big House”.

CLASS 6A

Meridian girls vs. Olive Branch (Wednesday @ 4:00 pm)

CLASS 5A

Neshoba Central girls vs. Laurel (Tuesday @ 4:00 pm)

CLASS 4A

Choctaw Central girls vs. Pass Christian (Monday @ 4:00 pm)

CLASS 3A

Kemper County girls vs. Belmont (Wednesday @ 9:00 am)

Kemper County boys host Tylertown - Quarterfinals (Saturday @ 6:00 pm)

Noxubee County at Senatobia - Quarterfinals (Saturday @ 6:00 pm)

CLASS 2A

Newton girls vs. New Site (Tuesday @ 9:00 am)

Newton boys host St. Patrick - Quarterfinals (Saturday @ 6:00 pm)

Union girls vs. Calhoun City (Tuesday @ 10:30 am)

