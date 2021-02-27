Advertisement

Cloudy skies and scattered showers will last through tomorrow.

A cloudy and rainy Sunday is in the forecast.
A cloudy and rainy Sunday is in the forecast.(WTOK)
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have had another record-breaking day with highs in the lower 80′s, and tomorrow will be very similar. A few scattered showers have moved through east Mississippi and west Alabama throughout the day and more rain will come through tomorrow. Our real chance for heavy, widespread, rain picks up on Sunday night that will last until Monday evening. This is because of a cold front that will knock our temperatures back down into the mid 60′s, which is much more seasonable for this time of year.

Temperatures tonight will be in the mid to upper 60′s and we will stay warm through the night with scattered showers lasting into tomorrow morning. It will be a great day to hit snooze and if you are going to a worship service, grab a rain jacket in case you get caught in the rain. Chances for rain will start to slim through the afternoon and we will reach the upper 70′s and lower 80′s with cloudy skies. A few more scattered showers will pick up through the evening, but the heaviest rain will come overnight on Sunday.

Rain totals by Monday night will range from over an inch and a half to the north, and more than a tenth of an inch to the south. This will stay the trend for the rest of the week as rain will last until Friday with Wednesday being our only dry day this week. Most of the rain will fall on Monday, but scattered showers will last through the weekend with the chance for thunderstorms on Friday.

Highs will be in the lower 80′s and upper 70′s tomorrow with cloudy skies and some scattered showers. Overnight Sunday a cold front will come through that will drop our temperatures more than ten degrees and rain will last through Monday. Temperatures will reach the lower to mid 60′s through the rest of the week until Thursday. We will have scattered showers on Thursday with highs in the upper 60′s and thunderstorms on Friday with highs in the lower 70′s. Rain and clouds coming overnight will keep our temperatures in the upper 50′s tonight and the mid 40′s for the rest of the week.

