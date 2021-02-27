COVID-19 in Mississippi: 549 new cases reported Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 549 new cases and 31 new deaths Saturday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 294,091 as of February 27.

So far, 6,669 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,425,853 as of February 21. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 273,437 people have recovered from the virus.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

