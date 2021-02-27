Crimestoppers leader dies of heart attack

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local mover and shaker behind East Mississippi Crimestoppers died suddenly Thursday. 63-year-old Pam Vance suffered a heart attack. She was executive director of East Mississippi Crimestoppers for 8 years.

“She helped grow that program. She was our face in the law enforcement circle. She coordinated tips being received, who got it and how to handle it. She promoted Crimestoppers and she will be greatly missed,” said Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.

Law enforcement officers are mourning Vance because she was a friend and ‘hero’ to them for her support of officers and deputies.

“She was well known by lots of people in our community. She always had a laugh and working towards helping others. We are going to grieve her loss. I’m sorry for her family and know she loved them very much. It has been a tough couple of days,” said Calhoun.

Calhoun said that Vance was a person who went above and beyond to make a difference in the community.

Meridian Police Department Lt. Rita Jack said Vance’s work ethic and involvement with the community helped keep ‘bad guys and girls’ off the streets.

“I’m so blessed to have the opportunity to know her as well as work with her. We are going to miss her. She has left behind many great ideas and new ways of doing things. It’s going to carry on,” said Lt. Jack.

Vance also previously led the local Mothers Against Drunk Driving chapter.

