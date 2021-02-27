Former ranking state official arrested on child sex charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former law enforcement official who served in high-ranking positions with the Mississippi Department of Mental Health and the Mississippi Department of Corrections was arrested and booked into Rankin County Jail on Friday morning.

Todd King is charged with statutory rape, gratification of lust, and child neglect, according to his booking sheet from the Rankin County Jail. The details surrounding the case have not been released, but we have reached out to Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s office with questions.

King’s LinkedIn page says his most recent job was with MDMH as a program administrator working with Mississippi’s Crisis Intervention Teams. He served as the Community Corrections Director for three years and a month at the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Prior to that, he was an integrity investigator for several years. He has also worked with Brandon and Jackson police departments.

In January 2018, police were called to the home of Todd King twice in two days, after which he was arrested and charged with domestic violence. He was put on leave with MDOC, and subsequently fired.

Other allegations have surfaced since that time, spawning a search warrant at his home in Pearl in 2019. At that time, other agencies referred questions to the Attorney General’s office, who never responded to inquiries.

Currently we are awaiting a call back from several agencies about this arrest.

