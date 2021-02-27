Local agency lends helping hand after winter storm

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After the recent winter storm, a local organization helped thousands of people pay their gas bills to give residents a leg up.

The Multi-County Community Service Agency contributed $200,000 in one week to pay the natural gas and propane bills of families in need. The funds were provided by Atmos Energy that was spent through 9 counties in the agency. 40% of the amount was used in just Lauderdale County alone.

“We have been paying a lot of utilities and rental payments,” said executive director Ronald Collier. “We normally spend about $80,000 a week in both of our counties. Two weeks ago, we spent $200,000 because of that large amount of gas natural and propane used. We are doing what we are designed to do.”

The efforts targeted residents that needed financial assistance.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.