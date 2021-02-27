Advertisement

Local agency lends helping hand after winter storm

Multi-County Community Service Agency
Multi-County Community Service Agency(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After the recent winter storm, a local organization helped thousands of people pay their gas bills to give residents a leg up.

The Multi-County Community Service Agency contributed $200,000 in one week to pay the natural gas and propane bills of families in need. The funds were provided by Atmos Energy that was spent through 9 counties in the agency. 40% of the amount was used in just Lauderdale County alone.

“We have been paying a lot of utilities and rental payments,” said executive director Ronald Collier. “We normally spend about $80,000 a week in both of our counties. Two weeks ago, we spent $200,000 because of that large amount of gas natural and propane used. We are doing what we are designed to do.”

The efforts targeted residents that needed financial assistance.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six arrested by MPD through Project EJECT
Meridian police announce 6 arrests through ‘Project EJECT’
Quaveon Hopkins, Aceon Hopkins are wanted for their involvement in the shooting at Uptown...
Police search for 2 suspects wanted in connection with mall shooting
The former MDMH and MDOC official was arrested Friday on charges of gratification of lust,...
Former ranking state official arrested on child sex charges
Inmate Jacob Ryan Dove escaped from the Neshoba County Jail Thursday.
Inmate escapes Neshoba County jail, still on the run
63-year-old Pam Vance (center) died Thursday after suffering a heart attack.
Crimestoppers leader dies of heart attack

Latest News

Quitman Mardi Gras
Quitman Mardi Gras
Multi-County Storm
Multi-County Storm
A cloudy and rainy Sunday is in the forecast.
Cloudy skies and scattered showers will last through tomorrow.
File image
2 dead, 8 injured after mass shooting inside Claiborne County club