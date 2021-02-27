Tennessee Titans lineman Jeffery Simmons gives back to hometown

MACON, Miss. (WTOK) - Winter storms recently raged through Mississippi, causing several people to lose power due to blown transformers and lines brought down by ice and trees. This resulted in many long days and nights for utility workers as they helped restore power across the Magnolia State.

Tennessee Titans defensive end Jeffery Simmons recognized the hours of work put in by utility workers in his hometown of Macon and decided to give back to them.

On Tuesday, the Noxubee County High School graduate put on a barbecue luncheon for linemen and women from 4-County Electric Power Association and local law enforcement who served the community during the recent winter storms.

“I’ve always been that guy who enjoys giving back...it’s bigger than football,” Simmons said. “Football is what I do, not who I am. I take pride in giving back. I take pride in being in the community. I just want to show these young guys that it’s bigger than football.”

The former Mississippi State Bulldog also took photos with attendees and handed out autographed t-shirts at the event.

Jeffery Simmons was in his hometown of Macon, Mississippi, on Friday providing meals for @4CountyElectric members and local law enforcement who helped the community during the recent winter storms.@GrindSimmons94 | #HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/hbNbjWV1jg — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) February 27, 2021

Simmons partnered with Mayberry Eatery to help make the luncheon happen.

