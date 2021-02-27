Advertisement

Tennessee Titans lineman Jeffery Simmons gives back to hometown

Tennessee Titans defensive lineman and Macon native Jeffery Simmons autographed t-shirts for...
Tennessee Titans defensive lineman and Macon native Jeffery Simmons autographed t-shirts for attendees at Friday's luncheon(WCBI)
By Ellie French
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON, Miss. (WTOK) - Winter storms recently raged through Mississippi, causing several people to lose power due to blown transformers and lines brought down by ice and trees. This resulted in many long days and nights for utility workers as they helped restore power across the Magnolia State.

Tennessee Titans defensive end Jeffery Simmons recognized the hours of work put in by utility workers in his hometown of Macon and decided to give back to them.

On Tuesday, the Noxubee County High School graduate put on a barbecue luncheon for linemen and women from 4-County Electric Power Association and local law enforcement who served the community during the recent winter storms.

“I’ve always been that guy who enjoys giving back...it’s bigger than football,” Simmons said. “Football is what I do, not who I am. I take pride in giving back. I take pride in being in the community. I just want to show these young guys that it’s bigger than football.”

The former Mississippi State Bulldog also took photos with attendees and handed out autographed t-shirts at the event.

Simmons partnered with Mayberry Eatery to help make the luncheon happen.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six arrested by MPD through Project EJECT
Meridian police announce 6 arrests through ‘Project EJECT’
Lauderdale County Detention Facility
Woman dies in cell at Lauderdale County Detention Facility
Inmate Jacob Ryan Dove escaped from the Neshoba County Jail Thursday.
Inmate escapes Neshoba County jail, still on the run
The FBI Jackson Field Office’s Safe Streets Task Force arrested 13 people Tuesday on federal...
Meridian man among FBI drug arrests in Jackson
An 18-wheeler wreck on Interstate 20 shut down both westbound lanes at the 124 mile marker...
Traffic Alert: Wreck blocks westbound lanes of I-20

Latest News

Local teams advance to Final Four of MHSAA Basketball Tournament
Doug Nikhazy finished the day with 10 strikeouts through 6.1 innings pitched
Ole Miss’ 20-game win streak snapped by UCF
EMCC football
EMCC holding open football tryouts on March 5th
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods transferred to LA hospital after surgery