1st annual Clarke County Krewe Mardi Gras

By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Downtown Quitman was filled with people wearing beads and a whole lot of purple and green as they celebrated their first Mardi Gras Parade.

The first annual Clarke County Krewe Mardi Gras exceeded everyone’s expectations.

Hundreds of people participated in the festivities. The celebration featured an antique vehicle, golf cart, ATV, horses, semi-truck, and a marching dance group.

“I am excited we and we have participation from different city mayors. We’re are excited and will be doing this again next year. We want to bring families together to enjoy the Mardi Gras parade,” said coordinator Lynnita Bartee.

The main attraction at the festival was the Mardi Gras parade where participants threw items like beads and candy to the crowd.

